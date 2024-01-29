Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $532,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,917 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,567,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,799,773. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

