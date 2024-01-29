Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 466.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 535,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,101,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.38. The company had a trading volume of 890,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.41. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

