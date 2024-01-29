Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $453,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,365,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.38. 572,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

