Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 36 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE KNSL traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $394.40. 85,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.57 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.