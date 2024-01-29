Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 4,197 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises 2.1% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,731. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.