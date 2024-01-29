Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 439 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.00. 1,463,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,016. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

