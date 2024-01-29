Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes $208,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,402. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

