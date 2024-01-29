Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,907 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.99. 6,086,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,316,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

