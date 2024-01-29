BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $345,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

BL traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 112,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

