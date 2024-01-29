BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Price Target Raised to $3.75

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. 36,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.46.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 383,363 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 538,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 313,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 398,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

