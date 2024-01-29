BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $89,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $787.30 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $778.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $712.74. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.