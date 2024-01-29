BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 47.8% in January

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
BNY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.35.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
