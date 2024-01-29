BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 47.8% in January

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BNY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

