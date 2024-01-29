BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.