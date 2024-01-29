Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Update

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,250,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 20,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blink Charging by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.30. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 176.07%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

