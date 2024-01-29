Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Up 3% on Analyst Upgrade

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Block traded as high as $67.08 and last traded at $66.89. 1,765,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,557,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.97.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at $15,432,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

