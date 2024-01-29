Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $12.47

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $11.50. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 2,322,631 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

