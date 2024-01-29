BlueLinx (BXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $809.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $109.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $117.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 994.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

