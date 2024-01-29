BlueLinx (BXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $809.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%.
BlueLinx Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $109.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $117.09.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
