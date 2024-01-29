BMO Capital Markets Raises Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $101.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.69.

Get Blackstone alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.