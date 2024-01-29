BNB Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. BNB has a total market cap of $45.80 billion and approximately $756.82 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $306.29 or 0.00728154 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,547,396 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,547,435.55167857. The last known price of BNB is 305.97605802 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2038 active market(s) with $743,098,282.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
