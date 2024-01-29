BNB Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. BNB has a total market cap of $45.80 billion and approximately $756.82 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $306.29 or 0.00728154 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,547,396 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,547,435.55167857. The last known price of BNB is 305.97605802 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2038 active market(s) with $743,098,282.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.