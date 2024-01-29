Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $21.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,541.00. 115,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,857. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,331.23 and a one year high of $3,669.66. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,391.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,154.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

