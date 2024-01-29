Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Down 10.5% in January

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,800 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 720,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

BKNG stock traded up $21.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,541.00. 115,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,857. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,331.23 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,391.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,154.71. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

