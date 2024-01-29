Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $21,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $147.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

