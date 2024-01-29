Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of +14-15% to ~$10.55-10.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.49 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $146.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.45. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

