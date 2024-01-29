Boston Properties (BXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Boston Properties to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Boston Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

