BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BrainsWay Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of BrainsWay stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $6.44. 211,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.23. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWAY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter worth approximately $721,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

