Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BDN opened at $5.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

