Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BFH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE BFH opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,312.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,310 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

