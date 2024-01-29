BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 3.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 544,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,462,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

BRF Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Further Reading

