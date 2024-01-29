Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bridgford Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

BRID traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.88. 2,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. Bridgford Foods has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRID. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

