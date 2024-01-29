Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Down 30.8% in January

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Bridgford Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRID traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $98.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of -0.42. Bridgford Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRID. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

