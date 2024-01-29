Brokerages Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) PT at $24.90

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $123,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $674,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $937,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

AESI stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $157.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.44 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

