Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) PT at $55.25

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 75.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after buying an additional 65,475 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Evergy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Evergy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

