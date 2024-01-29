Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

TGI stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 1,558.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

