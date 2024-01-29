Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Trading Up 5.7 %

Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Further Reading

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

