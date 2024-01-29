Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Trading Up 5.7 %
Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
