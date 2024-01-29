BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BSRTF stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.05.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
