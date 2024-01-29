Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRNGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 659,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 94,575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 563,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 49,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,840. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

