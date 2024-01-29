Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 659,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYRN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Byrna Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BYRN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 49,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,840. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Byrna Technologies
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.