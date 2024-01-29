C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.