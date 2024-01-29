Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Acquired by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 36,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,795. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 17.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.81.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

In other news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at 369,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 15,813 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

