CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Up 33.4% in January

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CAMP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. 1,058,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,325. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth $534,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 681,123 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,236,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

