CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum cut shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CalAmp

CalAmp Stock Down 4.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.