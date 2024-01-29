California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) is Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s Largest Position

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. California Resources makes up 5.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.24% of California Resources worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 148,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

