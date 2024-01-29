Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Financial Comparison

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 3.81% 4.60% 0.33% Cambridge Bancorp 13.82% 8.86% 0.84%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Internet Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cambridge Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.70%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $80.08, indicating a potential upside of 16.51%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than First Internet Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $265.57 million 0.99 $8.42 million $1.17 26.01 Cambridge Bancorp $203.00 million 2.66 $52.91 million $4.76 14.44

Cambridge Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Internet Bancorp. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Internet Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats First Internet Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity line of credit and home improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; franchise finance; and small business lending. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of municipal finance lending and leasing products to government entities In addition, it offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of banking and wealth management offices located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.