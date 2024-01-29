Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,220,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 21,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,408,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,000. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $282.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 154.49%. Research analysts expect that Canaan will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at $9,311,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Canaan by 165.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Canaan by 49.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 954,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Canaan by 92.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,668,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 803,077 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Canaan by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 747,152 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

