Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,220,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 21,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Canaan Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,408,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,000. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $282.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 154.49%. Research analysts expect that Canaan will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CAN
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canaan
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Trading Halts Explained
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.