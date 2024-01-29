Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Trading Up 9.1 %

NuScale Power stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.88. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 400.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.