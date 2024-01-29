Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$55.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.50 to C$55.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.88.
CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.
