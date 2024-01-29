Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.12 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CP opened at C$105.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$112.96. The stock has a market cap of C$98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.