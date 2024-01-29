Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.01. 85,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 208,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.66 million, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 106,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after buying an additional 209,078 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 254,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

