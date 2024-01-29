Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading Up 4.9%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 85,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 208,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $507.66 million, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 243.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 876,082 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 233,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 27.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 209,928 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

