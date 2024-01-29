Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,125,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,760,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 108,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

SRC stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.