Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 162 Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XTL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XTL stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52 week low of $64.09 and a 52 week high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

